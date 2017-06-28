Still time to join in the Newbury carnival fun

ORGANISERS are making final arrangements for a spectacular Newbury Carnival this year, but there’s still time to join in.

If your community group or charity would like a free stand at the Carnival Fete, email fete@newburycarnival.info for an application form.

However, there is another way to be part of the Newbury Carnival, as organisers are still looking for stewards to help on the day.

If you can spare a few hours during the day, contact volunteers@newburycarnival.info

Carnival committee chairman Sami Gabriel said: “We have a splendid line-up of parade entries, but there is still room for a few more if you wish to join.

“Be quick and email hello@newburycarnival.info and we’ll be pleased to welcome you in – it’s free to enter and the experience is priceless.”

He added: “There’s also a range of £100 cash prizes kindly supported by Kennet Shopping for the best parade entries.

“Victoria Park is also going to be buzzing, from the giant inflatable slides to the live music stage.

“But most of all it is a showground for many other community groups and volunteer organisations that are supporting our community, from Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Alzheimer’s Society to supporting disabled participation in music and sport.

“My final request is for some financial support – we have some great sponsors without whom we could not keep this event running and free, but we still need some more support.

“If you can donate anything at all, please go to our funding page at www.thegoodexchange.com to maximise the benefit of your donation.”

Newbury Carnival 2017 takes place on Sunday, July 16.