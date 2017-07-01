Hi-5's all around for Thatcham family fun runs

IT was a fun run in the sun for hundreds of children who braved the heat to race around the Henwick Worthy playing fields last Sunday.

More than 160 children, aged three to 15, donned the bright orange shirts of Hi-5 Roadrunners, who took over the running of the event this year.

Youngsters were split into different age groups for the races.

Oliver Douglas won the 100m dash for three- to four-year-olds, while Amy Chivers was fastest in the 1km race for five- to seven-year-olds.

Ivan Chekmazov was victorious in the 1km race for those aged between eight and 11, while Emma Davies was the female winner of the same race.

Sam Barnard crossed the line first in the 1km race for 12- to 15-year-olds and Dan Guerrero won the 1km race for over 16s.

Speaking after the trophies were handed out, Amy said that she had enjoyed the run. The youngster also came first and second in two races at Francis Baily School’s sports day recently.

Amy’s mother, Emma, said: “I’m very proud of her. I had high hopes that she would come first.

“She didn’t get it from me, that’s from her dad. He is very sporty.”

Team Kennet member Emma said that the run was good and that the distance had been comfortable for her.

Parents Tim and Gemma Davies said that they were proud of Emma and her sister Caitlyn.

In the entertaining mascot race, the animals were pipped by ‘The Stig’.

Every runner was presented with a medal and free water was provided by organisers. The races were sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

Speaking after the races, Chris Clacy, from Hi-5 Roadrunners, said: “I think the reason it went so well is because of the number of people we had – volunteers are everything for this.

“Hopefully there will be some improvements next year.

“I’m pleased with how it’s gone. It’s been a good day, a really good day.

“It’s just so nice seeing the kids get all their medals. I think we painted the field orange.

“We have had a lot of interest.

“Hopefully we will continue to grow and that’s all we can ask for.”

The fun run raised £682 and Hi-5 will be donating £500 to Swings and Smiles, a charity that provides a space for children with special needs to play.

Mr Clacy said: “It’s a charity that’s very close to my heart and has been for years. They are a good local charity and the work they do is phenomenal.

“We have people in our group who use their facilities so it’s a win-win for us.”

The remaining funds will be used to put a Hi-5 member through the leadership in running fitness qualification.

Hi-5 took over the running of the event from the Thatcham Sports Network and Jane and Binky Wells, who had organised the races with the Spring Charity Fundraisers since the 1980s.