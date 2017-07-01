go

Firefighters called to house fire in Newbury

One person treated for smoke inhalation

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

01635 886637

Dee Road firefighters were called to a house fire on Dolby Crescent, Newbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 4:50am a fire crew were called out to Dolby Crescent where a dehumidifier had caught fire.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, initially by the fire crew and was then passed over to the ambulance crew. They were not admitted to hospital.

The house sustained smoke damage.

