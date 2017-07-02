go

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Police investigate fire in derelict building

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Fire crews tackled a blaze in a derelict building off the A339 in the Newtown Road area.

Five crews were called out at 3:45 yesterday afternoon (1st) to a fire in a derelict building, in the Newtown Road area.

A spokesman for the West Berkshire Fire Service said: "There were no injuries and it is currently being investigated by Thames Valley Police."

The blaze took four hours to be extinguished.

