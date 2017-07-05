Today's Mayor's Drive is 70th anniversary

go

THE treasured Mayor's Drive event is celebrating its 70th anniversary today after it has been ongoing every year since 1947.

Mayor's Drive is an afternoon out for Newbury parishioners aged 75 and over on the first Wednesday of July.

More than 100 volunteer drivers collect participants from their homes and drive them around the local countryside and villages, before eventually arriving at the tea party.

Today’s tea party is being held in the grounds of West Woodhay House, and on arrival guests are greeted by the mayor, Councillor David Fenn, alongside town crier Brian Sylvester.

They will then be provided with a picnic and the drivers will set out tables and deckchairs for the guests to enjoy and catch up with old friends.

Newbury Town Band, Watership Brass, will entertain the guests, and those who are able to are invited to walk around the gardens.

Finally, prizes are awarded for the older guests and all those over 100 years old, and, for the 70th anniversary, participants will receive special souvenir coasters.

Mayor of Newbury, Councillor David Fenn, said: “I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful tradition on its 70th anniversary.”

