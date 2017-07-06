Call to house Grenfell Tower inferno families in disused care home

WEST Berkshire Council chief executive Nick Carter has been challenged to house displaced families from the Grenfell Tower tragedy in a local disused care home.

Councillor Carolann Farrell told a meeting of Hungerford Town Council she had been in touch with some of the families who apparently said they would welcome such temporary accommodation.

She told the meeting on Monday: “We had an email from some of those residents who said they would be interested.

“But we can’t offer it to them unless we get the green light from West Berkshire Council.”

The West Berkshire Council-run home in Coldharbour Road was closed as part of its far-reaching cuts to public services in 2016/17.

District councillor James Podger (Con, Hungerford) told the meeting that he had passed the suggestion of using the former Chestnut Walk Care Home premises on to Mr Carter and to district council leader Graham Jones (Con, Lambourn Valley).

However, he said he had yet to receive a formal response.