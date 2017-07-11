go

Francis Baily raises £6k for Cancer Research UK

School delighted with total raised at Race for Life event

CHILDREN at Francis Baily Primary School have helped raise more than £6,000 towards the fight against cancer.

All year groups took part in a sponsored race, with 547 children, alongside some teachers and parents, racing around the school field.

Their combined efforts raised £6,003.24 for the Race For Life charity, Cancer Research UK. 

Race organiser Nikki Nunn said: “This charity is very close to my heart and I wanted to organise an event that would support the remarkable work that they do.

“I am delighted that so much was raised and that is a great credit to the children.”

Headteacher at Francis Baily, Chris Davis, said: “I am absolutely astounded at the support our parents and children gave to this event. This is a record-breaking sum for us from our charity endeavours.

“I would also like to thank Ms Nunn for suggesting the idea and for all the work in making it a reality.

“It’s great to know that our children and parents care so much about others.”

