Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house

A LARGE fire in Marsh Benham has left a house "100 per cent" destroyed.

According to Royal Berkshire Fire Service eight to 10 pumps were needed to extinguish the flames, which totally destroyed the house.

The call came at 6.30am this morning (Thursday, July 13) when the fire had been burning for some time. At 8.30am fire crews were still on site but the fire had been extinguished.

A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire Service said: "It's a strange one as it wasn't called in until someone came past. People would have seen the smoke for miles."

There were no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.