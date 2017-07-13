Theale Village Fete being held tomorrow (Saturday)

THERE should be a Theale-good factor on Saturday when the Theale Village Fete comes to town.

The not-for-profit event aims to bring the community together and help raise much-needed funds for local groups and charities.

The event kicks off at noon on the North Street playing fields with a range of activities, independent traders and fairground rides.

Parkers Estate Agents is again supporting the community games area, featuring a coconut shy and soft toy tombola.

Arena displays include a collaboration between Holy Trinity Church Choir and Theale Green pupils, Virtue Gymnastics and Broadway Stage Academy.

A beer tent and wood-fired pizzas will be provided by Blue Water Bars.

The fun dog show, sponsored by The Fox and Hounds, returns, along with the craft and produce competitions sponsored by NFU Mutual.

New for this year’s fete is ferret racing with STA Ferret Rescue.

Proceeds from the furry fun will help rehome neglected or abandoned ferrets.

Last year’s event, Theale Carnival, raised more than £1,100 for a variety of causes, ranging from Theale Brownies to Theale Primary PTA; and Holy Trinity Church to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Entry fees from the dog show were donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

There’s still time to volunteer and donate raffle prizes and details can be found at the Theale Village Fete Facebook page, emailing thealecarnival@outlook.com or calling 07508 057711.