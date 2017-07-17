go

Thatcham Rainbows memory in pink for leader

Cake sale helps raise money for new hospital wards

Thatcham Rainbows memory in pink for leader

A THATCHAM Rainbow pack is raising money for a new hospital unit in memory of Kennet Vale Guider Anne Eldred, who died in October last year after a long fight with cancer. 

Girls at the 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows held a pink evening in memory of their “kind and wonderful” Guider.  

The Rainbows dressed in pink and decorated cup cakes, which they sold to their parents.

They also played games and held a raffle raising £85.40 for The Rosemary Appeal.

Assistant Guider at the  1st Kennet Vale Rainbows Julie Coxhead said that  Mrs Eldred – known by her Guiding name of Dodo – was a “wonderful person”.

“She would do anything for anybody,” said Mrs Coxhead.

“She was so involved with the Guiding unit and the district as a whole.

“She would help people whenever she could.

“She suffered for quite a few years with cancer and fought back several times, but this time she didn’t make it. 

“It was her kidneys that let her down in the end.”

Mrs Coxhead said that Guiding members were raising money for The Rosemary Appeal, a £4.5m project to build a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

“We thought that was an apt charity to fundraise for, in her memory,” Mrs Coxhead said. 

A total of £100 was donated to the appeal by the 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows.

Mrs Coxhead said that the evening had gone better than expected and had been well supported by parents who remembered Mrs Eldred.

In April, Mrs Coxhead ran the Virgin London Marathon in Mrs Eldred’s memory, raising £433.00 for The Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust.

She completed the marathon in four hours, four minutes and two seconds. 

“I was struggling, but determined to get to the end,” she said. “All my aches and pains were insignificant compared to what Anne went through.” 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

School's ban for brawling mothers

School's ban for brawling mothers

Newbury labelled 'fatberg' hotspot

Newbury labelled 'fatberg' hotspot

It's Newbury Carnival day - let's get the party started!

It's Newbury Carnival day - let's get the party started!

Man admits having more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

News

Benyon raises schools funding issue with May
News

Newbury MP Benyon raises schools funding issue with Prime Minister

MP promises to maintain push for improved funding for West Berks schools

 
Council has £500,000 in affordable homes pot
News

Council has £500,000 in affordable homes pot

Council vows to purchase more accommodation with funds

 
News

Finance task forces to be sent into West Berkshire schools

 
News

Thatcham Rainbows memory in pink for leader

 
News

Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33