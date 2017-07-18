Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

PUPILS, staff and governors at John Rankin Infant and Nursery School have been praised by Ofsted inspectors after the Newbury school was rated ‘good’.

The inspection highlights improvements made since the previous Ofsted visit in 2015, when the education watchdog rated it as ‘requires improvement’.

Following the most recent inspectors’ report, the school’s senior leadership team praised the “brilliant” pupils for their hard work and their attitudes to learning.

Head of the infant school, Sylviane Wheable, said: “We are thrilled with the report.

“I am delighted that it reflects the hard work of the whole John Rankin School community: my enthusiastic and team spirited colleagues, our supportive families, our encouraging governing body and most of all our wonderful children, whose attitudes towards learning make us proud on a daily basis.”

During their visit in June, inspectors rated the school ‘good’ in all five areas: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

The report states that middle leaders have “improved their monitoring skills through effective support and coaching”, while adding “governors use their wide range of skills to make a strong contribution to the school”.

It says children’s behaviour is “good and they have positive attitudes to learning” and commends the teaching at John Rankin, which inspectors say is “highly effective”.

Inspectors said the leadership team is very ambitious for the school and has created a culture of “high expectations”.

Inspectors also singled out the contribution of executive headteacher, Felix Rayner, saying: “Since his appointment, the executive head-teacher has brought about positive changes through his driving ambition to improve standards in the school.”

Mr Rayner, who was appointed last year, said: “This is a marvelous report and shows what a wonderful team we have here at John Rankin.

“Brilliant staff, fantastic families and amazing children.

“I know we will build on this outcome as we work towards excellence – onwards to outstanding.”