Whitelands Park pupils are Go-Givers

GO-GIVING pupils at Whitelands Park Primary School have turned pedalling into profits for a charity close to their hearts.

Year 6 pupils set off on a sponsored cycle around the Henwick Worthy sports ground to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The 50 pupils spent two months planning the Go-Givers Make a Difference project, which supports pupils in identifying and addressing a cause or concern that they want to do something about.

Year 6 teacher Lauren Bathe said that the children had planned the whole thing, quickly settling on Cancer Research as their chosen charity.

“Lots of them have had family members they have either lost to cancer or who are going through it,” Mrs Bathe said.

“It’s a cause close to a lot of their hearts, I think.”

Pupils discussed several ideas for the fundraiser, including a sponsored paintball session, but in the end settled on a sponsored cycle.

Mrs Bathe said: “It was really good, a big success considering how hot it was.

“Some did 20 laps and really went for it, despite the heat.

“Lots of parents came and supported too, which was really nice.

“I’m really proud of how they put themselves out there for someone else and put a lot of effort in to help others.”

Donations can be made via the school, with the total amount raised so far standing at £535.

Mrs Bathe said that pupil Martin Little had raised more than £200 on his own and that Joseph Hillier had completed the most laps.