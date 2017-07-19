Boys Beating Cancer returns on Sunday

THOUSANDS of men and boys are expected to pack into Newbury Showground on Sunday to join the fight against cancer.

Inspired by the success of Race for Life, Boys Beating Cancer offers a series of races – from a toddler dash and 1km family run to chip-timed 5km and 10km races.

Only open to boys and men, it is an opportunity to dress up, get the running shoes on and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The first race, the toddler dash, starts at 10.45am with the final races, the 5km and 10km runs, starting at 11.30am.

The event has raised thousands in previous years.

For more details, visit to www.boysbeatingcancer.org/event-details