WADERS at the ready – it’s the Great Thatcham Duck Race on Sunday.

Thatcham Rotary Club’s annual fundraising jolly to The Rowbarge pub in Woolhampton will see the rubber ducks make a splash at noon. 

Thousands of the ducks will be poured into the river and the first ones to cross the line will win their backers a prize. 

Tickets will be on sale on the day, priced at £1. 

The event fits the bill as a fundraiser for the club and last year’s event raised £2,500 for local and international charities, including End Polio Now.

For more information visit http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/  

