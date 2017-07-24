Summertime fun at Shaw House

THE annual summer fair at Shaw House was blessed with good weather on Sunday.

Children were entertained by the magician Mr Muddles, while there were also teacup rides and a bouncy castle.

There was plenty for the adults too, with live music from Dragonfly Rhythms, a fun dog show and a Pimm’s tent.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for culture and environmental protection, Dominic Boeck, said: “It was a joy to see so many people enjoying the summer fair.

“There was plenty of fun for all the family from children’s shows, live music and more than 60 local arts and crafts stalls.”

The burger stand, run by the 3rd Newbury Scout Group, alongside the Hampshire Gluten Free Company and Huntington-Bourne Bakery, proved popular with visitors.

The Shaw House summer fair runs every year on the third Sunday in July.