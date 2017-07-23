Thatcham headteacher standing down

THE headteacher of Spurcroft Primary School is standing down to embark on “a different challenge”.

Nathan Butler-Broad, pictured, will leave the Spurcroft Road school in September, after six years in the post.

He told the NWN: “I am moving to Battle Primary Academy in Reading which offers a different challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”

Deputy headteacher Kate Flowerdew will take the reins in September.

“She is well known to staff and parents, having spent 17 years at the school,” Mr Butler-Broad said.

Mr Butler-Broad, who was deputy headteacher at The Hill Primary School, Caversham, before moving to Spurcroft, told the NWN in 2011 that he thought that the school was far better than satisfactory, as it was then deemed by Ofsted.

Under his stewardship, the school was rated good after its latest Ofsted inspection in 2016.

Inspectors said that pupils benefited from “an exciting and well-planned curriculum” and that the school is a “vibrant and caring community”.

The school also opened a new £2.5m building last year, part of a £3.1m renovation project providing six new classrooms, a new library, dedicated after school club space, calm room and new offices.

The school’s capacity also increased from 315 pupils to 525.

Spurcroft held its beach party-themed summer fete earlier this month, featuring a variety of games, including a human fruit machine.

Mr Butler-Broad said: “The fete was a great success and the Friends of Spurcroft deserve great credit.

“They are so organised and committed and it just makes such a difference.

“We are hoping to have raised in the region of £4,000, which is great, particularly at a time when school funding is so stretched.”