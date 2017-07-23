go

Police appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery

One Stop staff in Hungerford threatened with knife

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Police appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery

Police hunting  a knifeman who tried to rob a Hungerford store have appealed for witnesses.

The incident happened at the One Stop store in Fairview Road around 4.45pm pn Saturday, July 22.

Staff at the store declined to discuss the incident but a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, Hannah Jones, said: "We were called to a report of an attempted robbery of a shop in Hungerford.

A man approached staff at the One Stop store in Fairview Road, where he threatened them with a knife and demanded money."

However no money was handed over and he left empty handed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

Restraining order for man who sent offensive texts

Court

Tragic farmer's dying wish - 'Please look after my cows'

Tragic farmer's dying wish - 'Please look after my cows'

News

Hundreds take part in Boys Beating Cancer race today (Sunday)
News

Hundreds take part in Boys Beating Cancer race today (Sunday)

Rain doesn't deter determined runners in ninth annual event

 
Police appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery
News

Police appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery

One Stop staff in Hungerford threatened with knife

 
News

Residents flee sewage leak

2comments

 
News

Mum and pup need a new home

 
News

Crop circles: call 999, say police

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33