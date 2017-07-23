Police appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery

Police hunting a knifeman who tried to rob a Hungerford store have appealed for witnesses.

The incident happened at the One Stop store in Fairview Road around 4.45pm pn Saturday, July 22.

Staff at the store declined to discuss the incident but a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, Hannah Jones, said: "We were called to a report of an attempted robbery of a shop in Hungerford.

A man approached staff at the One Stop store in Fairview Road, where he threatened them with a knife and demanded money."

However no money was handed over and he left empty handed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.