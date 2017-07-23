go

Hundreds take part in Boys Beating Cancer race today (Sunday)

Rain doesn't deter determined runners in ninth annual event

Around 400 people took part in the annual Boys Beating Cancer event at Newbury Showground today (Sunday).

Organiser Anne Skelton said she was delighted with the turnout.

The annual event was co-created in 2006 by former Newbury man Robert Dore, who came up with the idea of organising a 5k charity run for men after his mother died from cancer.

Like the women’s Race for Life, the ever-growing event features 10km and 5km and 1km runs by people who have been affected by cancer in some way.

First past the post in the 5k run was Bernard Gerrard, aged 36, from Newbury, whose daughter Lily-May was also first home in the 1k run.

We'll have the results, plus interviews and lots of pictures in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday.

