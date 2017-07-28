Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

A MAN was beaten to the ground and then kicked in the head in a brutal assault outside an East Ilsley pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident outside The Swan on Friday, July 14 at around 11pm.

According to Thames Valley Police, the victim, a man in his twenties, was outside the pub when he was approached by two men.

The two men assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

They then continued to assault him, kicking him several times in the head and upper body.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face.

The victim was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital following the incident and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Mark Simpson from Newbury Local CID, said: "I understand that an incident such as this will cause concern to the local community, however officers are working to locate and apprehend the offenders.

"We would ask anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the surrounding area."

Anyone with information relating to this case, should call 101 quoting reference '43170211355', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.