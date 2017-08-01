go

Three crews called to tackle blaze in Tadley

Tadley semi-detached house ruined by smoke and flames

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Three crews called to tackle blaze in Tadley

Photograph @Tadley12 Tadley Fire Station

THREE fire crews were called to a fire in a semi-detached house in Tadley at lunchtime today (Tuesday 1).

Crews from Tadley, Basingstoke and Kingsclere were called at 11:50am to Heather Drive, Tadley to a fire in the ground floor living room area. 

Four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were needed to extinguish the flames. The kitchen suffered fire damage and the rest of the house was smoke damaged. 

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is no record of any people being present in the property or any injuries.”

The fire crews left the site at 1:16pm. At present the cause is unknown.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

Residents evacuated after burst sewer floods village

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

News

Three crews called to tackle blaze in Tadley
News

Three crews called to tackle blaze in Tadley

Tadley semi-detached house ruined by smoke and flames

 
Dingley's delight after outstanding Ofsted rating
News

Dingley's delight after outstanding Ofsted rating

Disability charity rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

 
News

100-mile bike ride for girl's brain tumour treatment

 
News

Next step of Network Rail works in Boundary Road to be discussed tomorrow

 
News

High speed broadband for Berkshire in final phase

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33