Three crews called to tackle blaze in Tadley

THREE fire crews were called to a fire in a semi-detached house in Tadley at lunchtime today (Tuesday 1).

Crews from Tadley, Basingstoke and Kingsclere were called at 11:50am to Heather Drive, Tadley to a fire in the ground floor living room area.

Four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were needed to extinguish the flames. The kitchen suffered fire damage and the rest of the house was smoke damaged.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is no record of any people being present in the property or any injuries.”

The fire crews left the site at 1:16pm. At present the cause is unknown.