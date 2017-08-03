Newbury Station upgrade work underway

THE next step in upgrading the railway through Newbury started this week.

Network Rail has begun construction of a new footbridge at Newbury Station as part of its project to electrify the line.

The current footbridge will be demolished after the new one is built at the opposite end of the station, with work expected to be completed by February 2018.

Network Rail said that the new footbridge would improve access and allow it to install the electrical equipment necessary for the electric trains that will run on the line to Newbury from December 2018.

Route delivery manager for Network Rail Graeme Tandy said: “The new footbridge at Newbury will deliver benefits to everyone who uses the station.

“The new bridge features stairs and a lift, allowing those with wheel-chairs, pushchairs and luggage to get to and from the platforms safely.

“By moving the footbridge we will able to install electrical equipment, allowing bigger, cleaner and quicker trains to serve Newbury Station.”

Commuters will be able to use the current footbridge until the new one is completed.

GWR’s Newbury station manager Alison Stone said: “We recognise the key role that rail travel has in supporting the local and national economy.

“We are delighted that this improvement has been started, providing better access for all who use the station.

“It is great for our customers, and for us to work with partners delivering benefits which will make a real difference.”

For more information, call the 24-hour National Helpline on 0345 7114141 or visit the website www.networkrail.co.uk/contactus