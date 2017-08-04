Kings volunteer wins national prize

A KINGS volunteer has walked away with a prestigious national prize.

Joe Seward (pictured above with his father David) scooped the Junior Volunteer of the Year Award at the 2017 National Wheelchair Basketball awards.

The Impact Award was presented to the volunteer who is aged 19 or under who had demonstrated a significant commitment of their personal time to positively impact their club or community; developed their own skills, knowledge, and experience through training and learning from others and inspired or motivated others.

Mr Seward started his volunteering with the Kings by offering first aid and going on to arrange a Zorb football fundraising event in March this year.

Head of marketing for the Kings Peter Scoins said: “Immensely proud of Joe, it was an honour to nominate him for his hard work – we would like to say a huge thank you to him!

“It’s always great to be able to highlight to our national governing body the great work of all our volunteers.”

Two other club members had been nominated for awards.

Liam Barker had been shortlisted for junior player of the year and Kings Division Three and under 15s coach Grant Baker was shortlisted for development coach of the year.

Mr Seward’s win adds to previous successes for the Kings in 2015 and 2016 when it won digital innovators of the year and club of the year.