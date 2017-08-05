go

Aldermaston's fond farewell to popular district vicar

Becky Bevan moving on to parishes new

VILLAGERS bade an emotional farewell to a popular West Berkshire vicar on Sunday. 

A packed church of St Mary the Virgin in Aldermaston, filled to the brim with members of six congregations from the Aldermaston and Woolhampton Benefice, said thank you and farewell to its rector, Revd Becky Bevan.

Mrs Bevan is moving to Wash Common in her new role as vicar of St George and St John, where she will be licensed on October 4, after seven years of ministry at Aldermaston.

Sunday’s service saw musicians and singers from across the churches lead the service at which Mrs Bevan preached and presided for the last time.

At the end of the service she symbolically returned the church keys to each of the churchwardens and was presented with a canvas of photographs capturing some moments during her ministry.

Aldermaston churchwarden Chris Newman, on behalf of the congregation, thanked Mrs Bevan for everything she had done for the benefice, the way she has encouraged and inspired and for her style of leadership.

He asked for God’s blessing to be on Mrs Bevan, her husband Phil and their family during their time in Wash Common.  

