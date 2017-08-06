go

Bikes and a car stolen in series of thefts in Thatcham

Police appeals launched

police

A SPATE of thefts in Thatcham, including one car being stolen from a shop car park, has seen police launch a series of appeals. 

A white Land Rover 110 was reported stolen from the Kingsland Centre between 11.10am and 11.40am on Tuesday, July 25. A mobile phone was also taken.

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 and quote crime reference number 43170219699.

The theft follows money being stolen from a BMW 3 series parked in The Broadway on Tuesday, July 11.

The theft occurred between 9am and 1.30pm and witnesses should call 101, quoting reference 43170204408. 

Bike thefts have also been reported around the town. 

A Fuji and a Carrera bike were reported stolen from Coombe Square at 5.30pm on Thursday, July 20.

Quote 43170214988 and 43170215003 if you have information. 

And, between 12.30pm and 2pm the following Thursday, offender(s) stole a bike from Glenmore Close.

Anyone with information about this theft should quote the reference number 43170222423. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

police

Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager found

Missing Pangbourne teenager found

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Man denies murdering his own baby son

News

police
News

Bikes and a car stolen in series of thefts in Thatcham

Police appeals launched 

 
Newbury architect honoured with blue plaque
News

Newbury architect honoured with blue plaque

James H Money designed town hall

 
All Districts

New village pre-school 'ready by next spring'

 
News

Aldermaston's fond farewell to popular district vicar, Becky Bevan

 
News

Missing Pangbourne teenager found

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33