Bikes and a car stolen in series of thefts in Thatcham

A SPATE of thefts in Thatcham, including one car being stolen from a shop car park, has seen police launch a series of appeals.

A white Land Rover 110 was reported stolen from the Kingsland Centre between 11.10am and 11.40am on Tuesday, July 25. A mobile phone was also taken.

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 and quote crime reference number 43170219699.

The theft follows money being stolen from a BMW 3 series parked in The Broadway on Tuesday, July 11.

The theft occurred between 9am and 1.30pm and witnesses should call 101, quoting reference 43170204408.

Bike thefts have also been reported around the town.

A Fuji and a Carrera bike were reported stolen from Coombe Square at 5.30pm on Thursday, July 20.

Quote 43170214988 and 43170215003 if you have information.

And, between 12.30pm and 2pm the following Thursday, offender(s) stole a bike from Glenmore Close.

Anyone with information about this theft should quote the reference number 43170222423.