Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Police assure "you are not in any trouble"

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Missing Pangbourne teenager

THAMES Valley Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing girl from Pangbourne.

Baylee Ireson, aged 14, has been missing from her home since Thursday (August 3).

Detective Inspector Jonathan Groenen, based at Newbury police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Baylee or anyone who recognises someone matching her description.

"Baylee, if you see this appeal, you are not in any trouble, however we need to check you are safe and well."

Miss Ireson is white, 5ft 4ins tall, and slim with brown hair.

No description of the clothing she was wearing when she went missing is currently available.

Whilst Baylee has links to Reading, it is believed she may still be in the Pangbourne area.

Anyone who has any information about Baylee's whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police inquiry centre, quoting reference 43170230022

  • Louise

    Louise

    04/08/2017 - 18:06

    She has no comprehension of how her behaviour affects her parents and should be in trouble when she returns home in my view unlike the TVP statement.

