Planned road closures

Humphreys Lane, in East Garston is currently closed so repairs to a burst sewer can be carried out. It is expected to remain shut until August 14. There is a diversion along Rogers Lane and Hillside.

Manor Lane, Hermitage is currently closed between the B4009 and Old Street, while Thames Water carry out maintenance works. The closure is expected to be in place for three days. Traffic is being diverted via the B4009, Priors Court Road and Old Street.

Chapel Lane, Hermitage is currently closed to allow Gigaclear to carry out telecommunication cabling works.

The closure is expected to last until August 14. A diversion is in place via the B4000 Hampstead Norreys Road and Yattendon Road.

Marlston Road, Hermitage is currently closed to allow for water main installation. The closure is expected to last until August 25.

The alternative route for all traffic affected is via Newbury Road, Long Lane, Red Shute Hill, Hermitage Road, The Ridge, Broad Lane and Hillfoot.

Holly Lane and Palmers Hill, in Ashampstead, are currently closed to allow Gigaclear to install a fibre network. The work is expected to last until August 19. A diversion is in place via Aldworth Road and Noakes Hill.

An abnormal load will be passing through Newbury, under police escort, on Wednesday (August 9) morning.

The load, which has been described as an obelisk, will travel from the A34 at Speen, along the A4 to the Robin Hood Roundabout, then along the B4009 to Hermitage. It will then go along Priors Court Road and Old Oxford Road through Beedon to rejoin the A34 northbound.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time if you need to take that route.

Ashmore Green Road, in Cold Ash, will be closed from August 10 until December 28 at the latest, between Stoney Lane and Cold Ash Hill. The closure is to allow for water main installation by Thames Water contractors.

The alternative route for all traffic affected will be Bowling Green Road, Heath Lane and Cold Ash Hill.

There will also be works on Ashmore Green Road, between Stoney Lane and Bowling Green Road, between 9.30am and 3.30pm at the weekend. These works are to install a new fibre network and traffic will be allowed access at these times.

Station Road, Hungerford will be closed overnight (from 11.30pm until 8.30am) on August 12, to allow signalling cabling work at Hungerford level crossing.

Colthrop Lane will be closed at the level crossing overnight (from 10pm until 6am) from Monday, August 14 for two nights.

This is to allow Network Rail to carry out tamping works and repair a fault.

Station Road, Woolhampton will be closed overnight (from 10pm until 5am) on August 16, to allow for maintenance works at Midgham level crossing. A diversion is in place via the A4 Bath Road, Brimpton Road and Wasing Road.