Newbury man conquers fear of heights in aid of National Autism Society

A NEWBURY man conquered his fear of heights to raise funds for an autism charity by abseiling down the 280ft ArcelorMittal Orbit in London.

Max Green, 20, descended the outside of the sculpture by the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – the UK’s highest freefall abseil – to raise money for the National Autistic Society (NAS).

The aspiring actor, who had never abseiled before, raised £930 for the charity through his fearless fundraiser.

“It was so scary,” he said.

“You’re sitting on the edge and you have to just lean back and you think you’re going to fall, it’s very daunting.

“It took five minutes to make it all the way down, but it seemed to last forever.

“I just wanted to get to the bottom, but it just seemed to go on forever.

“It was a great feeling when I got my feet back on the ground, though.”

Watch Mr Green's vlog of his abseil below.

Mr Green, who works as an IT analyst at Sovereign Housing in Newbury, explained how he has been working with the charity, having featured in a 2016 NAS national campaign video focussing on the difficulties those with autism have in finding employment.

Mr Green, who has autism, said performing in the video helped him realise the great work done by the charity.

“I just got to see first-hand the work they do,” he said.

Mr Green added about the abseil: “I’m very glad I did it for NAS, but I didn’t feel it at the time.

“I hate heights, but I knew I had to do it. There was no way I was going to back out because it was for such a great cause.

“I’ve raised £930 so far, but would love to get to £1,000. I’m so close now so it’d be great to get it.”

Mr Green, who featured in an episode of Holby City in 2015, is now planning on continuing his work to raise awareness and support for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is setting up his own website www.maxjgreen.com later this month.

You can sponsor Mr Green for his abseil by visiting his justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/max-green1