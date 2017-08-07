Police celebrate success of Sk8 Jam

MORE than 40 young people went to the SK8 Jam at the Tadley skatepark, on Saturday, despite torrential downpours.

Manny Acheampong from the Basingstoke Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The kids seemed to enjoy it and it didn’t start to rain until about halfway through.

“Between 40 and 50 youngsters came throughout the day, some staying for the whole thing and others just for an hour or so.”

The event was the brainchild of Pcso Acheampong, after talking to the local young people, and it was organised with the help of a team of volunteers.

SK8 Jam aimed to encourage young people aged between 11 and 17 to use the skatepark more frequently, especially in the school holidays.

There were plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained, with skating competitions and wrestling in large sumo suits.

Tadley Tigers RFC ran a touch rugby session, and the police were there with a police van.

They encouraged the younger children to dress up in uniform and showed them the inside of the van.

Pcso Acheampong said: “We had a police van there to try to get the younger kids to see the police in a friendly way, to see they are there to help them.

“We showed them the van, the lights and how it all works.”

SK8 Jam was supported by many local businesses who donated prizes for the skating competition and refreshments.