Plans for new fire station in West Berkshire submitted

PLANS for a state-of-the-art fire station in West Berkshire have been submitted.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has applied to build a community fire station on land at the junction of Wigmore Lane in Theale, south of the A340 roundabout.

The new station will be manned by a crew of six firefighters with space for three to four appliances and sleeping accommodation.

The site will also provide a workshop for vehicle repair and testing, while training facilities, including a tower, will also be provided.

The scheme also includes the provision of a neighbourhood police office for eight police officers.

The application says that no counter service would be provided, but people could attend for voluntary interviews.

The new station will replace the one in Dee Road, Tilehurst, while Pangbourne Fire Station will close.

Closing the station at Pangbourne was one option in bridging a £2.4m financial gap over the next four years.

A statement from the RBFRS said: “However, the intention is that Pangbourne Fire Station will only close once a new station in Theale opens.

“Any proposals relating to Dee Road Fire Station will also align to the potential development of Theale Fire Station.”

The service said that building at Theale would increase the number of incidents that could be reached within its target response times.

It added that a new station would provide an opportunity to “create a shop window” for the RBFRS on the roundabout.

To view the plans, enter 17/02128/COMIND into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.