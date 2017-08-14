Volunteers pack Buddy Bags for children

VOLUNTEERS assembled in Thatcham to pack 180 bags, full of comforting items for children who have been placed in emergency accommodation following distressing events at home.

The Buddy Bags Foundation supports children who have been removed from traumatic domestic situations.

Around 20 volunteers took time to load up the bags at the first pack in the town council offices, recently.

Organiser Jess Liston said that the bags had been delivered to Newbury, Andover and Basingstoke.

“It was a really good experience,” she said.

“The bags are for children taken into emergency care, into a refuge, after a traumatic event at home, normally domestic abuse.

“They don’t have anything as they have left quickly… they will be quite upset and traumatised, so it’s packed with something that will be quite pleasant.”

Items range from teddy bears and books to toothbrushes and pyjamas.

Mrs Liston, who has recently moved to Surrey from Thatcham, said she held the event in the town as she knew the area and the local refuges.

When asked about her involvement with the charity, she said: “I just think it’s fantastic.

“What I really like about it is that any money goes directly into a bag and not behind the scenes.

“So it’s directly benefiting children.

“I used to work in domestic abuse so I get how important these will be for the children.”

The pack was held at Thatcham Town Council’s offices in Brownsfield Road and Mrs Liston thanked the “brilliant staff” for taking the deliveries.

She is planning to do another fundraiser in order to carry out another bag pack, with each bag costing £25.

The charity has donated more than 9,000 bags to children across the country.

To make a donation to Mrs Liston’s scheme visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessliston