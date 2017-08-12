go

Every dog has its day at fun show

More than 1,000 people turn out to support canine charity

Charlotte Booth

MORE than 1,000 people attended the Dogs Trust Newbury’s fun day at Park House School on Sunday.

There was plenty of dog-related fun to be had by all, with a rehoming centre parade to showcase Dogs Trust Newbury’s residents looking for loving homes.

Also on the day there was a ‘doggy dash’, a silent auction, raffle and games for all the family, including, naturally, a fun dog show.

Megan Jackson, on behalf of the Dogs Trust, said: “We were planning for 500 people and had more than 1,000.

“We were over the moon – there were so many people and so many dogs who were all very well behaved.

“It was really a lovely day and we were lucky with the weather.

“We had planned for rain, but instead I came back with sunburn.

“We had paddling pools for the dogs to keep them cool.”

The fun dog show categories included Most Handscome Dog, Best Trick, Best Six Legs or Dog Most Like the Owner.

The winner of the Best Puppy (under one year) category was Rosie Jones, 12, and her puppy. 

Ms Jackson said: “The fun day is to raise awareness as we are only a small centre.

“This was the first time we held the event off-site, but it was good to have the event in the centre of town.”

The fun day raised £6,000 for homeless hounds and can help as many as 30 dogs in the care of Newbury Dogs Trust.  

