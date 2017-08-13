go

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

The 33-year-old bombarded his victims with emails

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Court

A NEWBURY man has been made subject to a restraining order for harassing a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 26, was 33-year-old David John Morris, of Owletts Grove.

He admitted harassing Angela Stone by bombarding her with emails between July 1 and July 7.

Mr Morris was made subject to a 12-month community order, with a 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, he was made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting Ms Stone, whether directly or indirectly, for 12 months.

Finally, he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Fresh plans submitted for Speen development

Fresh plans submitted for Speen development

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

News

It's a Jungle in there! Animal antics in shopping mall.
News

It's a Jungle in there! Animal antics in shopping mall.

Monkeying around with the animals in the Kennet Centre

 
Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman
News

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

The 33-year-old bombarded his victims with emails

 
News

Council approves purchase of more temporary accommodation

 
News

Homeless medical centre would not be “cost-effective or practical”, say health bosses

 
News

Third time unlucky for Crookham pub plans

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33