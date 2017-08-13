Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

A NEWBURY man has been made subject to a restraining order for harassing a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 26, was 33-year-old David John Morris, of Owletts Grove.

He admitted harassing Angela Stone by bombarding her with emails between July 1 and July 7.

Mr Morris was made subject to a 12-month community order, with a 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, he was made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting Ms Stone, whether directly or indirectly, for 12 months.

Finally, he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.