go

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Woman found dead in a parked car

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

police

Yesterday (August 11) at 6:43pm police and fire services received reports of an unexplained death in Hermitage.

A woman was found dead in a parked vehicle on Slanting Hill. The woman is believed to be in her 60s.

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said: "The next of kin has been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Paedophile caught with thousands of images avoids jail

Paedophile caught with thousands of sick images avoids jail

News

Unexplained death in Hermitage
News

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Woman found dead at the scene

 
What's On
News

What's On

Saturday August 12 2017

 
News

Top score for Awstin fundraiser

 
News

Man who refused breath test banned from driving

 
News

Theale football pitch approved

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33