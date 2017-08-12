Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
Yesterday (August 11) at 6:43pm police and fire services received reports of an unexplained death in Hermitage.
A woman was found dead in a parked vehicle on Slanting Hill. The woman is believed to be in her 60s.
A spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said: "The next of kin has been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News