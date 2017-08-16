Film role for young actor Dylan

go

A SCHOOLBOY from Hungerford has landed a starring role in a new film after his first professional audition.

Nine-year-old Dylan Lowe was selected by up-and-coming director Nicole Westpfel for the lead role in her new film, Vanilla Sunday.

Shot in April, Vanilla Sunday is set in 1994 and tells the story of eight-year-old Ronan, played by Dylan, and his best friend Michael.

When Michael unexpectedly moves away, Ronan is forced to struggle through primary school on his own, receiving only the occasional letter of support from his friend.

But when the letters stop, a determined Ronan sets out to discover what’s happened to Michael.

A coming-of-age film about independence and courage in the face of terminal illness, Vanilla Sunday’s cinematic style is inspired by recent cult classics Moonrise Kingdom, Juno and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Dylan said the three years of drama, singing and dance lessons, taught to him by Stagecoach Newbury, was great preparation, not only for the audition organised for him by the Stagecoach Talent Agency, but also for the shoot – six intense days of filming in and around London.

He said: “I’ve definitely caught the acting bug.”

Stagecoach Newbury runs acting, singing and dancing classes for children aged four to 18.

For more information, call 0808 208 5134 or visit the website at www.stagecoach.co.uk/newbury 

