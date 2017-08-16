Thieves steal Thatcham pensioner's "lifeline"

AN elderly woman has appealed for the return of her new mobility scooter after thieves took it from outside her Thatcham home.

The blue and black Envoy 6 scooter was parked at The Maltings and was discovered missing on the morning of Tuesday, August 1.

It was last seen parked outside the home on Friday, July 28.

“It’s terrible, it was a lifeline for my shopping,” said owner Vera Francis. “I’d just like to make people aware that there are people like this about.

“If anyone sees it or is offered it then please call the police.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43170227004.