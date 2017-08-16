Chieveley pre-school joy at outstanding rating

CHILDREN, staff and committee members at Chieveley Pre-school are celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating in a recent Ofsted inspection.

The four key areas – leadership and management, quality of teaching and learning, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children – were all judged to be outstanding.

The pre-school, which will soon move to a new location, in the former children’s centre in Chieveley, exceeded its overall rating of ‘good’ from its previous inspection in 2015.

Manager of Chieveley Pre-school, Sarah King, said: “We are so thrilled that our setting has been recognised as outstanding.

“We have a fantastic team of highly-skilled staff, hugely supportive parents and a dedicated committee who all work incredibly hard and contribute to the successful running of the pre-school.

“We look forward to the next exciting chapter in our new setting.”

In the report, the inspector said “the children make outstanding progress and demonstrate high levels of concentration and independence with a wide variety of skills”.

According to Ofsted, children at the pre-school consider each other’s feelings, take turns and develop high levels of self-confidence.

The entire team were praised for continuously updating their knowledge and their “excellent understanding of child development”.

The report also gave credit to the “dynamic committee”, who have worked tirelessly on fundraising so that children can enjoy a wide range of activities from yoga sessions to sports workshops.

The inspector felt that “all children are prepared exceptionally well for their next stage in learning and make excellent progress”.

Speaking ahead of the move to the children’s centre, which closed last year, Mrs King said: “The staff and I are full of inspiration on how we can make the most of a purpose-built building with a large and safe outdoor area.

“I can’t wait to see all our happy pre-schoolers enjoying it.”

The pre-school says it hopes to be able to develop its links with Chieveley Primary School with the two now based on the same site.