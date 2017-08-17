A-level results out today

AFTER an agonising wait, students from across West Berkshire will be collecting their A-level results today.

Many will be hoping to secure a place at their first choice of university, while others will be ready to start apprenticeships or go into employment.

The Newbury Weekly News team of reporters and photographers will be at schools across the district today to get the reaction from students and headteachers as those all-important envelopes are opened.

We will be updating this article as the results come in throughout the day.

Then, in next Thursday’s paper, we will be publishing all the pictures from the day.

This year is the first where many students have sat the new, reformed A-level examinations, where AS results no longer count towards the full A-level, but rather the grade rests on the result of the exams sat at the end of the two years.

From all at the NWN, we wish the best of luck to everyone receiving their results today.