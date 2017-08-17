Businesses do the rounders for hospital appeal

THE Newbury business community recently came together in a sporting extravaganza to raise money for The Rosemary Appeal – a fundraising campaign set up to raise £4.5m for a new cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Hosted by Newbury estate agent Jones Robinson on August 2, teams fielded by local companies took part in a rounders competition at St Bartholomew’s School.

Organisations that sent teams included Barclays Bank, First Xtra, Gardner Leader, Horsey Lightly Solicitors, Maxx Design and Newbury Building Society, along with a team from Jones Robinson itself.

“We enjoy being part of the Newbury community so much that we decided to combine our local working relationships with our ongoing drive to raise money for The Rosemary Appeal, of which we are proud corporate sponsors,” said Charles Robinson, a partner at Jones Robinson.

“Our rounders event added £1,250 to the fundraising pot and I think we have created a brilliant community event in the process – one we have been asked to repeat again next year and look forward to hosting.”

The chief organisers from Jones Robinson, Laura Davenport and Chloe Morey, made sure a team of cake bakers, barbecue volunteers, officials, referees, supporters, teams and even babysitters came together raise money and have fun along the way.

Mr Robinson said: “There was a brilliant sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship on the day, but also an element of friendly rivalry, with Maxx Design being crowned winners and Gardner Leader runners-up.”

For more pictures visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p11391333