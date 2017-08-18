go

Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery

Ales scoop CAMRA awards

Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery

WEST Berkshire Brewery is celebrating a good old success story for two ales at the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain competition.

The Yattendon brewery’s flagship ale, Good Old Boy, was awarded bronze in the best bitter category, while Maggs’ Magnificent Mild scooped silver in the mild category.

West Berkshire Brewery chief executive Simon Lewis said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our beers and for our brewers.

“Good Old Boy was one of our original beers and we believe it to be one of the very best bitters out there – it’s great to see that CAMRA agree with us.

“Maggs’ Magnificent Mild is deliciously rich and smooth, and to have been awarded silver is a sign of its quality and great flavour.

“With such fierce opposition from other beers within these categories, we’re honoured to see both ales win awards in such an important competition.”

Good Old Boy is brewed with traditional Maris Otter malted barley and fruity Bramling Cross and Northdown hops. The bronze award is the 10th it has scooped.

Maggs’ Magnificent Mild is a traditionally-styled, dark mild.

The silver award adds to the 19 awards to its name.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Next round of A339 roadworks through Newbury to begin on Monday

Next round of A339 roadworks to begin on Monday

News

A34 safety review nearing completion
News

A34 safety review nearing completion

One year after fatal collisions, plans for a £50m upgrade are taking shape

 
Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery
News

Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery

Ales scoop CAMRA awards

 
News

Next round of A339 roadworks through Newbury to begin on Monday

6comments

 
News

Twin town's vane gift

 
News

Real ales and cider on offer at Rowbarge festival

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33