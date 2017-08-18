Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery

WEST Berkshire Brewery is celebrating a good old success story for two ales at the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain competition.

The Yattendon brewery’s flagship ale, Good Old Boy, was awarded bronze in the best bitter category, while Maggs’ Magnificent Mild scooped silver in the mild category.

West Berkshire Brewery chief executive Simon Lewis said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our beers and for our brewers.

“Good Old Boy was one of our original beers and we believe it to be one of the very best bitters out there – it’s great to see that CAMRA agree with us.

“Maggs’ Magnificent Mild is deliciously rich and smooth, and to have been awarded silver is a sign of its quality and great flavour.

“With such fierce opposition from other beers within these categories, we’re honoured to see both ales win awards in such an important competition.”

Good Old Boy is brewed with traditional Maris Otter malted barley and fruity Bramling Cross and Northdown hops. The bronze award is the 10th it has scooped.

Maggs’ Magnificent Mild is a traditionally-styled, dark mild.

The silver award adds to the 19 awards to its name.