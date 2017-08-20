Hooked on classics

IT was a sterling silver performance as the West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club (WBCVC) celebrated 25 years of fundraising for cancer charities.

People turned out in force to attend the club’s show at Newbury College last Sunday – including some international nomads who pulled in the crowds.

The silver show saw around 1,000 classic vehicles on display, ranging from cars and mopeds to military vehicles, fire engines and trucks.

Several thousand visitors enjoyed the good weather and music from Watership Brass Band, along with model car racing displays from Newbury Radio Controlled Car Club.

There were also ‘tech talks’, an auto jumble, a Postman Pat van and a Dalek.

The show, one of the largest classic vehicle shows in the south, is organised by volunteers from the WBCVC and was the brainchild of Dave Mills, who organised the first Leukaemia Classic Vehicle Show at Newbury Racecourse in 1993.

Chairman Mike Kent said: “We are very grateful for all the loyal support given, not only by the exhibitors, but also from the public each year.”

Mr Kent selected Herman and Candelaria Zapp and their 1928 Graham Paige 610 for his chairman’s choice award.

The Argentinian couple and their four children have been touring the world in the classic vehicle for 17 years.

They are currently on the UK stretch of their incredible tour and dropped into the show after spotting a flyer for the event.

The show raises money for Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) and has raised more than £128,000 for the charity over the last quarter of a century.

Les Taylor, from Bloodwise fundraising group Newbury, said he was overwhelmed with the show’s success.

He said: “It was just fantastic.

“The club did a cracking job and the people of Newbury once again stepped out to support us.”

Concerns had been raised about staging the event on the same weekend as Retro Festival, but Mr Taylor said that the views had been unfounded.

“The classic car world just came in their droves and the public too – they gave very generously and gave us great support,” he said.

The amount raised from this year’s show is yet to be confirmed, but Mr Taylor said it is believed to be more than £20,000.

He thanked WBCVC for its “fantastic support” and Newbury College for hosting the event.

For more information on the WBCVC, visit www.classicvehicles.org.uk and for more on Bloodwise, visit https://bloodwise.org.uk