A happy 100th birthday to you Maisie

A HUNGERFORD woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with a fun-filled event surrounded by her family and friends, writes Aneesa Ahmed.

When Mary ‘Maisie’ Ronan was born on July 28, 1917, the Russian Revolution was underway and David Lloyd George was British Prime Minister during the First World War.

Maisie’s centenary celebrations were organised by the staff at Hungerford Care Home, where she has lived for more than three years.

She has been living locally since 1947 after emigrating from Dublin.

In 1947, she married Michael – a carpenter at Newbury Racecourse – at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Newbury.

She has two children, Vinny and Paul, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren – with a fourth on the way.

Her hobbies range from group activities to singing, to being an active member of the women’s club.

Maisie’s son, Vinny, said his mother was a very “relaxed and laid- back” person who takes each day as it comes.

Many of her family were there to share her special day with her.

Staff at the care home said Maisie was “overjoyed” to see everyone and was thrilled when she received her congratulatory letter from the Queen.

Bella Balaci, the manager of the home, described Maisie as a “sparkle of light” who has been an energetic presence for a few years.

She said: “Her charisma bounces off the other residents of the home and she has a smile that is contagious.

‘We felt privileged to celebrate Maisie’s birthday with her.

“What an amazing person Maisie is.”