Two new independent shops in Newbury

A NEW independent coffee shop and bakery will be opening in Northbrook Street, Newbury, tomorrow (Friday).

Eden Coffee Shop will open at 9am.

It is located in the building formerly occupied by Frecsa Coffee Shop, near the junction with West Street.

Frecsa closed late last year.

The owner of Eden Coffee Shop, Rebecca Cox, opened her first coffee shop in Hungerford 16 months ago and told the Newbury Weekly News she wanted to expand her business.

Before that, Ms Cox owned Eden Baking, which specialised in bespoke home-made wedding cakes.

She no longer runs that business.

She said: “Now I’m doing what I love to do, which is serving the public.

“That’s going to make me sound such a nerd but it’s true.”

The Eden Coffee Shop will initially serve homemade cakes, baguettes and sandwiches, but will extend to hot food once all the staff are settled and fully trained.

She added: “It’s an independent coffee shop and everything is homemade.

“All the cakes are baked on site and the baguettes and sandwiches are made in front of you.”

Eden joins The Ugly Ducking a new pottery painting coffee house, which recently opened its doors in Bartholomew Street.

The Ugly Duckling café was declared open by the mayor of Newbury, David Fenn, who created the first tile, complete with his handprint.

Since the opening on July 29, the café has been busy, particularly during the summer holidays when tables have been full almost every day.

The coffee shop offers pottery painting for adults and children and on every other Friday there is an adult-only painting evening.

The shop also offers ethically-sourced coffee, Fairtrade hot chocolate and home-made cakes.

Owner Emma Hooper said: “The most popular items for painting are pet bowls.

“People in Newbury love their cats and dogs. We are looking at getting some more pet-related things in.

“We chose the location very carefully.

“I think that Newbury has a real sense of community about it. There is a lot going on, a lot of great schools.

“There is a lot going on in town with the market.

“There is a real buzz around Newbury.”

Throughout September, there will be ‘three for the price of two’ on all pottery, from Monday to Friday.

The Ugly Duckling is open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

For more details, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/theuglyducklingpottery/