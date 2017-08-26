Neighbours embarking on gruelling ride for three charities

NEIGHBOURS from Kintbury are saddling up for a gruelling charity ride across the country.

David Livingstone will be riding from Land’s End to John O’Groats for Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.

He will be joined by Alistair Collins, who is raising money for Prostate Project.

Mr Livingstone is taking on the challenge after his wife Maura was diagnosed with cancer last year.

He said: “My wife never smoked. It doesn’t matter who you are, it can impact anyone.

“I needed to get off my backside and do something and this has given me a bit of an incentive.”

The diagnosis followed Mr Livingstone’s brother Andrew dying from a heart attack just a month beforehand, leaving his wife Ann and three children.

And in a further cruel twist, Ann and another close family member have been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Livingstone said: “I’m inspired by both Maura and Ann in their refusal to bow down to this insidious disease.

“They will not let it beat them or get them down.

“So, for me, it’s now or never.

“No more excuses – the Lycra is out and the training has begun.”

Mr Livingstone and Mr Collins will be joining a group for the Deloitte Ride Across Britain from Land’s End to John O’Groats; taking on the 1,600km with 13,000m of hills in nine days.

The pair recently took to Northbrook Street for a fundraiser and have raised £4,000 so far.

“The generosity of people has been amazing,” Mr Livingstone said. “I can’t believe we have got this far.”

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Livingstoned to make a donation.