Sparky Frank is raring to learn

ONE-year-old Frank hasn’t had the best start in life as he was found as a stray, but is now looking fora permanent home.

The terrier cross has a sweet and sparky character and is a quick learner, especially when food is involved.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Frank will be a lovely

addition to a family. Once he settles into his new home, he’ll be a fun character to be around.

“This sweet chap is looking for a loving home with adopters who will give him time to settle in and get to know them.

“He’d like his new owners to be at home to help him settle in until he gets used to spending more time by himself.

“Frank already has some good basic skills, but would benefit from his family continuing his training at home.

“He could potentially live with a female four-legged friend, and he could also share his home with children aged 14 and over who are happy to give him time and space when he needs it.”

If you think you could offer Frank the home and love he needs, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk