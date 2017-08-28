go

Wacky Races, Harry Potter and Oktoberfest revels...it's Lambourn Carnival 2017!

Families line streets in blazing sunshine as village lets its hair down

Would you buy a used car from this chap?

Dick Dastardly (pictured) and arch rival Penelope Pitstop were among the wacky racers in Lambourn Carnival's grand parade yesterday (Sunday).

Blazing sunshine drew huge crowds to the village while many local families enjoyed the spectacle from their front lawns.

Many commented on the high standard of the entries this year, including an award-winning Harry Potter-themed float by the Eastbury Plough.

We'll have a full report, results and lots of pictures in the Newbury Weekly News next week; grab your copy on Thursday.

