Record numbers flocked to St Mary’s Village Fete and Dog Show

RECORD numbers of visitors flocked to the St Mary’s Village Fete and Dog Show in Kingsclere, as temperatures soared on Bank Holiday Monday.

A member of the organising committee, Maggy Wallace, said: “The event went very well. It was the best one we’ve done.

“There were hundreds of visitors, and 50 to 60 dogs in the dog show.

“While it’s lovely to make money for the church, it’s nice to have a good community event and that’s what it was in spades.”

Musical entertainment was provided by the Newbury Ukulele Town Strummers and Burnished Brass, with performances by JLD School of Dancing.

Mrs Wallace said: “We also offered tower tours, where we ran two tours up the church tower with a demonstration of the bells and how they ring.

“Last year we didn’t have enough volunteers to run these tours, but this year there were more than enough.”

There was also a puppet show, coconut shy, bric-a-brac and cake stall.

Due to the record numbers of visitors, the Pimm’s stand ran out of Pimm’s and the cakes disappeared in record time.