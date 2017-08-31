'Act now if you are considering applying for an apprenticeship'

AS the holiday season draws to a close, it’s time to pack away your suntan lotion and dig out your alarm clock and get into career mode.

“Many young people and their families have been away on holiday in August and put off their decision making about what they’re going to do in September,” said Matt Garvey, managing director of West Berkshire Training Consortium in Newbury.

“Now that the summer is over it’s vital that young people think about what they want to do next. You may have decided not to stay on at sixth form or maybe you’re having a rethink.”

Mr Garvey stresses that this isn’t a time for resting on your laurels.

He said: “Yes it’s back to earth with a bump and the next four weeks are important if you are considering applying for an apprenticeship.

"If you leave it too late you could be left disappointed. Most of our employers want to have their new apprentices in place by the end of September.”

Education after 16 doesn’t mean staying on at school full time if you’ve decided you want to stretch your wings.

“You can leave school at 16 but you have to be engaged in a form learning like an apprenticeship,” said Mr Garvey.

“This is what makes apprenticeships so worthwhile for many young people. They are working, gaining valuable experience, as well as earning money and continuing their education.”

If you are interested in finding out more about what an apprenticeship could offer you then drop in to West Berkshire Training Consortium's open day on Thursday, September 7, from 10am to 6.30pm.

There will be advisors on hand to give you impartial advice on your next step.