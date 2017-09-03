Thousands attend Rowbarge pub beer festival

THE Rowbarge pub in Woolhampton was a popular destination for its annual summer beer festival at the weekend.

The pub, which is celebrating after being named West Berkshire Pub of the Year 2017 by CAMRA, boasted 35 real ales and ciders available across the three days – Friday to Sunday – plus a number of events, including meet the brewers, gin tastings, a barbecue and activities for children.

Licensee Stuart Groves and his team were kept busy, as assistant manager Sam Cooper explained: “It was absolutely fantastic this year – we must have had an extra 2,000 customers over the three days.”