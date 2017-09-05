Bramley apple has extra ap-peel

WITH Newbury Apple Day just around the core-ner imagine Leslie and Sheila Pocklington’s surprise when they saw this windfall Bramley apple.

They said: “It turned into a tubby robin to avoid being put into an apple pie.”

At 3:30pm on September 30 Newbury Apple Day will be celebrated in Newbury Market Place, where with an abundance of apples is encouraged to bring their crop along to the apple press to be turned into apple juice.

This apple may have escaped the press this year.