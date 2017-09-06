Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

THE finale of a series of events marking Greenham’s rich history will be held on the common this weekend.

Greenham: 100 Years of War and Peace will be performed on the runway of the former RAF airbase on Friday and Saturday.

The event is the culmination of a week of celebrations, and tells the story of the common and the drama of war and peacetime that are an integral part of its history.

Hundreds of cast members from the local community, led by a professional production team, will perform songs, with light projections and live art.

The outdoor event and accompanying programme celebrate 20 years since the Ministry of Defence returned Greenham Common to local people and the formation of the Greenham Trust (formerly the Greenham Common Trust).

Since its inception, the trust has donated more than £40m to local good causes.

The evening events are free to attend and will start at 6.30pm, with the finale at 8.30pm.

There will also be a series of talks, walks and exhibitions at various locations from Sunday.

Organisers advise visitors to come dressed for the weather and in sensible footwear. They add that the show may be curtailed or cancelled only in the event of extreme wind or rain.

Limited parking is available at the control tower and business park entrances, costing £5 per car in advance, or £10 on the night.

Marshalled car parking opens at 5.30pm.

A free shuttle bus will be running from Cheap Street between 5.30pm and 8.30pm at five- to 10-minute intervals.

A park and ride scheme will also be operating from Newbury College, where there is free parking, but with a ticketed bus charge of £3, which can be pre-booked or paid on night.

Tickets are bookable on www.eventbrite.co.uk or call (01635) 813900 to reserve disabled parking.

For more information www.greenhamtrust.com/greenham-100-years-of-war-and-peace and for details on transport, visit www.greenhamtrust.com/greenham-100-years-of-war-and-peace/transport